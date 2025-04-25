Oil News: WTI crude oil remains bearish on oversupply fears

With the consumption of oil inextricably linked to industry, manufacturing, and general economic prosperity, recent announcements regarding tariffs and the associated disruption in trade were felt in full force by the oil markets.

Following the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2nd, otherwise known as “Liberation Day”, uncertainty on the future of global trade, and a potential for escalating trade wars would send WTI prices into a tailspin, achieving fresh lows unseen since 2021.

Having agreed to a 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs since, WTI pricing has been able to stablise, hoping that Trump and his administration can successfully reach amicable trade agreements with key trading partners, like the European Union and China.

The latter is not only currently subject to a 145% levy on most imports to the United States, but also the second-highest consumer of oil globally, making any developments in US-China trade agreements particularly poignant for the future of WTI.

At the time of writing, the White House has made some suggestions that progress is being made on this front, but only time will tell what the likely terms of this agreement could be.

As for WTI pricing, any suggestion of a further expansion of trade tariffs or worsening of trade relations will likely negatively impact oil pricing in the short term, with the opposite being true if the US can reach agreements with key trading partners.