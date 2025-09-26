US Dollar Index (DXY): How Sustainable is the Recent Rally? Morningstar Pattern Hints at Further Upside

Next week is another massive one with a host of high impact data releases.

House prices have now dropped for four months straight because the number of homes for sale is rising while fewer buyers can afford them, and there is a growing probability that a fifth consecutive monthly drop will materialize next week, which will further hurt consumer confidence.

Beyond housing, households are worried about tariffs driving up prices and reducing their spending, and they are becoming increasingly concerned about the job market; job creation has slowed dramatically, and recent re-evaluations suggest the slowdown started from a much weaker baseline than previously thought.

While my prediction is a small but temporary bounce in job creation to 71,000 next week, this forecast is uncertain as the broader market expects another weak result.

Even though inflation is still too high, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is committed to balancing both price stability and maximum employment, leading me to expect the central bank to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percent at both their October and December meetings unless we get a major surprise in the coming weeks.

According to LSEG data, markets are pricing in around an 87% probability of a rate cut in October and 62% of a rate cut in December.

The implied rates have however shifted from around 47 bps through December 2025 to the current pricing of around 39 bps.