GBP/USD Forecast: Technical Breakdown & Key Levels Amidst Dollar Strength

Looking at the date today, one could argue that criticism of Fed Chair Powell may be misplaced.

The Fed Chair has been adamant on waiting for the data or a ‘wait and see approach’. Last week's FOMC meeting saw the Fed cut rates but appeared more hawkish than expected when it comes to 2026 and 2027.

This in part could explain the USD rally as the Fed outlook diverges from current market participants expectations.

The head of the Kansas City branch of the Federal Reserve, Jeffrey Schmid, stated on Thursday that current interest rate policy is "slightly restrictive," which he believes is the correct setting.

Schmid admitted that inflation is "still too high." However, he noted that the job market is mostly healthy and "in balance." He did warn, though, that new economic reports suggest there are "rising risks" to employment. This highlights the difficult balancing act the Fed faces: keeping prices stable while ensuring strong employment (the Fed’s dual mandate).

He concluded that the Fed’s recent decision to cut interest rates was necessary to reduce the risk of job losses. He stressed that the Fed is "close to meeting its goals" but must keep looking ahead to future economic conditions.

The back and forth between policymakers looks set to continue for now. Differing viewpoints are always encouraged and that is what we are seeing from the Fed now.