US Dollar Index (DXY) at Risk of Freefall. Key Confluence Level In Play

Following the inflation report yesterday, one thing has become clear. Sectors most affected by tariffs didn’t show major issues. Core goods, excluding autos, increased by 0.2% in July after a bigger 0.55% rise in June. This suggests that, for now, companies are mostly handling the extra tariff costs.

This was confirmed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent today. In Bessent 's own words ‘Chinese exporters are likely to accept lower prices as US importers negotiate over who pays the tariffs. I also think that there are probably a lot of corporate margins that got very fat during Covid, and now we're seeing a return to a normal pre-Covid margin.’

The ISM price data shows there could still be some inflation risk from tariffs. However, yesterday's NFIB survey reveals that small businesses are finding it hard to pass these costs to customers, with fewer firms planning to raise prices in the next three months (down from 32% to 28%). While tariffs may eventually cause prices to rise, at this stage it does not appear like it will lead to long-term inflation pressures.

The concerns around tariffs were largely keeping rate cut expectations in check. Now we are seeing aggressive changes with rate cuts being priced in by market participants which is supporting a weaker US Dollar.