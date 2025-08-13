OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

WTI Oil Triangle Break Leaves Oil Vulnerable to Selloff, Trump-Putin Meeting Ahead

OrganisationOPEC_Oil_Production
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

13 August 2025 at 11:42 UTC

Oil prices continued to edge lower this morning following a triangle breakout which could lead to a potential $12 move to the downside.

IEA Oil Market Report - August 2025

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Wednesday that it expects oil supply to grow more this year but has reduced its forecast for demand because of weak fuel usage in major economies.

This comes a day after OPEC + released their monthly report yesterday. The OPEC + report saw the group raise its global oil demand forecast in a move that contradicts the IEA forecast today. Thesis is not a surprise as we have seen this diverging outlooks between the two organizations over the last few years.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has updated its oil market forecasts with several key highlights. Global oil supply is now expected to increase by 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, higher than the previous forecast of a 2.1 million bpd rise, following the latest production hike by OPEC+. In August, global crude oil refining is projected to reach nearly a record high of 85.6 million bpd.

However, the IEA has slightly lowered its demand growth forecasts. The average oil demand growth for 2026 has been revised down to 700,000 bpd from the earlier estimate of 720,000 bpd. Similarly, the 2025 oil demand growth forecast has been trimmed to 680,000 bpd, compared to the previous projection of 700,000 bpd.

For the full report, visit https://www.iea.org/reports/oil-market-report-august-2025

Trump-Putin Meeting to Serve as a Catalyst?

The White House said Tuesday that Friday’s Alaska meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is meant to be a "listening session" for the president, lowering hopes for a quick Russia-Ukraine ceasefire agreement.

Market participants are already eyeing positive developments from the meeting but either way the meeting could be a catalyst for Oil prices.

Key challenges remain before the talks. Trump has suggested that both sides may need to give up land to end the three-and-a-half-year conflict. A resolution could ease some of the sanction concerns affecting the market. Meanwhile, oil prices have fallen, even though US inflation data yesterday strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

Looking Ahead

Oil prices are edging lower ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting which could dominate Oil price moves the rest of this week.

Risk-On sentiment has returned and yet Oil prices continue to struggle. Later in the day we will get another look at inventories data after API numbers were released yesterday.

2025-08-13 12_39_59-MarketPulse - Economic Calendar
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Technical Analysis - WTI

From a technical analysis standpoint, Oil has broken below the triangle pattern and the 200-day MA resting around the 64.73 handle.

The breakout could lead to a long term drop toward the $52 a barrel mark based on the technical setup in play.

The RSI period-14 has yet to enter oversold territory, which hints that further downside could materialize in the days ahead.

Immediate support rests at 60.77 before the psychological 60.00 handle comes into focus.

Looking at the upside, resistance rests at 64.00 before the confluence level around the 64.73 handle comes into focus. Acceptance above this level, a move beyond the 65.00 handle could come into play.

WTI Oil Daily Chart, August 13, 2025

USOIL_2025-08-13_12-53-34
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.