WTI Oil Triangle Break Leaves Oil Vulnerable to Selloff, Trump-Putin Meeting Ahead

The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on Wednesday that it expects oil supply to grow more this year but has reduced its forecast for demand because of weak fuel usage in major economies.

This comes a day after OPEC + released their monthly report yesterday. The OPEC + report saw the group raise its global oil demand forecast in a move that contradicts the IEA forecast today. Thesis is not a surprise as we have seen this diverging outlooks between the two organizations over the last few years.