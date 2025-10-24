US Breaking News: Cool US CPI Print Weighs on the US Dollar, Dow Jones Index Eyes Higher Open

Most Read: WTI Oil: Crude rallies above $60 on fresh US sanctions and US million-barrel purchase

The annual inflation rate in the US rose slightly to 3.0% in September, the highest since January, but was still lower than the 3.1% forecast.

What Went Up: The biggest push came from Energy prices, which jumped 2.8% due to higher costs for fuel oil and a smaller drop in gasoline prices compared to August. Prices for new cars also rose slightly faster.

What Slowed Down: The rate of price increases slowed for food, used cars/trucks, and transportation services.

Shelter costs (rent/housing) stayed steady at 3.6%.

The key point for the market was that the annual Core Inflation rate (which excludes food and energy) actually slowed to 3.0% (down from 3.1% in August), surprising markets that expected it to hold steady.

Month-over-month, overall consumer prices rose by 0.3%, with gasoline being the largest factor, but this was still slower than the 0.4% rise seen in August. Core inflation for the month also rose slower than expected.