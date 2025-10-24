US Breaking News: Cool US CPI Print Weighs on the US Dollar, Dow Jones Index Eyes Higher Open

Most Read: WTI Oil: Crude rallies above $60 on fresh US sanctions and US million-barrel purchase
The annual inflation rate in the US rose slightly to 3.0% in September, the highest since January, but was still lower than the 3.1% forecast.
What Went Up: The biggest push came from Energy prices, which jumped 2.8% due to higher costs for fuel oil and a smaller drop in gasoline prices compared to August. Prices for new cars also rose slightly faster.
What Slowed Down: The rate of price increases slowed for food, used cars/trucks, and transportation services.
Shelter costs (rent/housing) stayed steady at 3.6%.
The key point for the market was that the annual Core Inflation rate (which excludes food and energy) actually slowed to 3.0% (down from 3.1% in August), surprising markets that expected it to hold steady.
Month-over-month, overall consumer prices rose by 0.3%, with gasoline being the largest factor, but this was still slower than the 0.4% rise seen in August. Core inflation for the month also rose slower than expected.
Source: BLS
Wall Street Eyes Positive Open
As a result of the inflation, US stock indexes were set for a strong opening on Friday. Add to that positive earnings from the tech sector and the stage is set for a solid day ahead.
Intel's shares jumped 5.9% before the market opened after the chip company easily beat its profit forecasts, which also lifted rival chip stocks like AMD and Micron. This positive momentum sets a good tone for the coming week, when five of the seven largest tech companies, the "Magnificent Seven," are scheduled to report earnings amid the ongoing excitement over AI.
Separately, Procter & Gamble's stock rose 3.5% after it also beat its profit estimates, signaling that consumer demand for everyday products remains healthy.
Overall, futures for the major indexes like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all indicated gains, with small-cap stocks also expecting a significant rise.
There is some data ahead in the form of PMI and Michigan sentiment data, both of which could stoke further volatility depending on the print.
Technical Analysis - Dow Jones Index
From a technical standpoint, the Dow index is a whisker away from the October 21 high around 47335.
A golden cross pattern is taking place as we speak with the 50-day MA crossing above the 100-day MA which is a signal of bullish momentum.
However, given the recent rally, could the Dow experience a pullback before the next leg higher?
Support rests at 46677 and 4650 respectively.
Dow Jones Index Daily Chart, October 24, 2025
Source: TradingView
Safe Trades
Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.