United Kingdom: The Bank of England faces a difficult choice

For the Bank of England, indicators of domestic price pressure are more important than the headline CPI figure alone. Core inflation remained at 2.6%, while services inflation was unchanged at 3.4%. The latter was slightly better than some forecasts, which had pointed to an increase to 3.5%.

Airfares also had a smaller impact than expected. Prices increased by 6.2% compared with July, but this was not enough to push services inflation higher.

The data therefore suggest that rising energy costs have not yet generated significant second-round effects. In other words, higher fuel and energy prices are not visibly spreading into wages and other service-sector categories.