UK February Inflation: stable headline rate masks rising retail and housing costs, GBP/USD steady

Primary Drivers of Price Growth

The most significant upward pressure came from the clothing and footwear sector, which saw prices climb by 0.9%. This represents the first increase in four months, largely driven by the seasonal arrival of new spring collections following the conclusion of January sales. Additionally, costs for housing and utilities experienced a slight acceleration, rising to 4.6% from 4.5% in January.

Sectors Seeing a Slowdown

Conversely, several categories helped keep the headline rate in check:

Transport: Prices slowed to 2.4% (down from 2.7%), primarily due to a drop in motor fuel costs. Petrol prices fell by 1.6 pence per litre this month, a sharp contrast to the 2.0 pence per litre increase seen during the same period last year.

Prices slowed to (down from 2.7%), primarily due to a drop in motor fuel costs. Petrol prices fell by this month, a sharp contrast to the 2.0 pence per litre increase seen during the same period last year. Essential Goods and Leisure: Food inflation eased to 3.3% , while recreation and culture slowed slightly to 2.5% .

Food inflation eased to , while recreation and culture slowed slightly to . Hospitality and Services: Costs for restaurants and hotels cooled to 4%, and the closely watched services inflation rate ticked down to 4.3%.

Overall, the data suggests a balancing act where rising retail and housing costs are being offset by cheaper fuel and a gradual cooling in service and food prices.