Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 28, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 27, 2025



The US dollar was leading all majors today before the NZD took its spot, even after last evening's RBNZ cut by 25 bps.



There was no major news today except for some employment in Europe, FOMC Minutes that didn't provide anything new but more importantly the NVIDIA Earnings.



There has been a mistake in the first report published indicating an EPS at $0.81 instead of $0.96! US indices closed down small on the day but Futures rallied back on the correction.



Bitcoin lost some ground today though still remaining in the same range - more on this coming up through the morning session.

BTC finishes the North-American session down 1.32%



US Oil on the other hand has had quite a green day, completing it's round up from the 60.5 level, closing around $62.40 (up 1.32%).

You can read on our last analysis on US Oil here for more technical levels.