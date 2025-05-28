Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 28, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 27, 2025
The US dollar was leading all majors today before the NZD took its spot, even after last evening's RBNZ cut by 25 bps.
There was no major news today except for some employment in Europe, FOMC Minutes that didn't provide anything new but more importantly the NVIDIA Earnings.
There has been a mistake in the first report published indicating an EPS at $0.81 instead of $0.96! US indices closed down small on the day but Futures rallied back on the correction.
Bitcoin lost some ground today though still remaining in the same range - more on this coming up through the morning session.
BTC finishes the North-American session down 1.32%
US Oil on the other hand has had quite a green day, completing it's round up from the 60.5 level, closing around $62.40 (up 1.32%).
You can read on our last analysis on US Oil here for more technical levels.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The NZD finished on top of Forex majors, followed by the US Dollar completing its 3rd positive day.
The DXY closes just below the 100.00 psychological level. The price action remains key for the upcoming days to see if markets really turned the page on US dollar weakness.
The laggard of the day was the JPY down around 0.6% on the day.
Gold also lagged today down 0.70%, trading around $3,270. Even though the precious metal opened at $3,375 at the beginning of the week, it remains about less than $300 from its all-time highs.
Economic Calendar for the May 29th Session
The calendar for the 29th of May is packed with key data.
The morning N.A. session will be starting with US Core PCE Data and Canada Q1 GDP numbers at the same time. Expect movement as the FED and markets players are all expecting to see how the data unfolds from tariff effects.
The afternoon will only have a few Central Bank speakers with the most important being Goolsbee at 10:40 E.T. and Kugler at 15:00 E.T.
The Japan CPI can also be a market mover as a beat would force the hand from the Bank of Japan to adjust their policy faster. For now, no moves are expected from the Central Bank until October.
The Year over Year number is expected at 3.5% - the Data releases at 19:30.
