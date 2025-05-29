Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for May 29, 2025

Log in to today's North American session recap - May 29, 2025



The US dollar gave back the lead it accumulated throughout the beginning of the week as it went through a volatile seesaw.



The DXY gapped up with the most recent "Trump Taco" headlines, as the US Federal Court canceled the president's plan to impose tariffs on all imports. The dollar index consequently dropped to levels last seen at the end of last week.



You can take a look at our latest DXY intra-day analysis here.



There wasn't much in terms of Economic calendar releases throughout the session apart from a miss in the Jobless Claims. The data came in at 240K vs 230K expected, though markets may really worry if the data consistently comes in above 260K.



There will be more earnings releases after the close including Costco, expected at $4.25 EPS and Dell, expected at $1.69.



Bitcoin extended its losses and is finishing the day below the mark of $106,000, down 1.92% on the day. Access to a deeper technical analysis for the BTC right here.



US Oil retraced yesterday's rally and is coming back towards the low of its $60.5 to $64 range, as the commodity rejected the highest levels since last Wednesday. WTI touched $63.47 but is finishing the day down 1.57%, at around $61.2.