Can Bitcoin Hold Its Ground Above Former Highs? BTC Price Outlook

Cryptocurrency_Coins_Stack
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

29 May 2025 at 15:45 UTC

Bitcoin hasn't seen any concrete move since last week's all-time highs were hit.


Consolidation above all-time highs is typically viewed as a strong signal for potential continuation. It indicates that the market is absorbing higher price levels, with increased trading activity reinforcing acceptance of the new range and paving the way for further upside.

Although this acceptance is conditional to prices actually maintaining their newly formed range.

Prices recently broke out of the steep ascending trendline that led Bitcoin to its most recent all-time highs, marked at $112,030 on Thursday May 22nd.

Dive into a two timeframe technical analysis for the leading cryptocurrency.

BTC Technical Analysis

Bitcoin 4H Chart

Screenshot 2025-05-29 at 11.11.42 AM
BTC 4H Chart, May 29 2025. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has been on a stellar rise since April 2025 lows, coming from a low of $74,518 to new record highs.
This rise was accompanied by the 4H MA 50 that kept underpinning prices - that same Moving Average just turned from support to resistance.

We are still maintaining around the ATH range situated between $106,500 to $112,030.

A break below the recent trendline may hint at a correction, though that would have to be accompanied by some selling momentum, which is not present in current price action.

Some levels to watch for:

Support Levels

  • 106,350 to 107,500 - Immediate Support Zone
  • 102,000 to 104,000
  • 97,000 to 98,500 - Confluence with MA 200
  • 92,000 to 93,500

Resistance Levels

  • 108,600 - Mid-way between MA 20 and 50
  • 110,500 to 112,030 - Key ATH Resistance
  • 115,000 to 117,000 - Fibonacci Extension potential resistance

Let's take a further look with the 1H chart.

Bitcoin 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-05-29 at 11.36.52 AM
BTC 1H Chart, May 29 2025. Source: TradingView

A deeper look into shorter timeframes allows to monitor what moves are building.

We can observe that the downmove from yesterday established the break below the steep uptrend from April Lows, and that a downwards trendline has been formed as an immediate resistance.

There is the potential for a Bull Flag which would materialize if we break above the downwards trendline and this is a possibility as long as we hold the aforementioned Immediate Support Zone

Both the MA 50 and 200 are acting as resistance for now therefore prices would also have to break above.

Safe Trades!

