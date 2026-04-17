The Resilient FTSE 100: Navigating consolidation and intraday scenarios for April 17

The H1 chart shows the index currently hovering around the 10596 mark, sandwiched between the 50-period (dark blue) and 100-period (yellow) moving averages on this timeframe.

The Bullish Scenario

For the bulls to reassert dominance in the upcoming session, we need to see a sustained hold above the intraday pivot at 10600. A clean break above the recent local high of 10660 would open the door for a retest of the major resistance ceiling at 10786. Traders should watch for the RSI to climb back above 60 to confirm that buying momentum is returning.

The Bearish Scenario

If the index fails to hold the 10580 support level (near the current 100-MA), we could see a slide toward the 10552 handle. A break below this zone would suggest a deeper corrective move is underway, potentially targeting the H4 support at 10500. The appearance of a "PIVOT" high on the RSI suggests that the immediate upside might be capped in the very short term.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 10660, 10700, 10786 (Major)

10660, 10700, 10786 (Major) Support: 10580, 10552, 10500

FTSE 100 One-Hour Chart, April 17, 2026