NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Bulls stare down major resistance, bullish bias hinges on the 0.5821 pivot

The macro view on the daily chart reveals a pair attempting to break free from a long-term bearish regime. After a sharp sell-off in early 2026, NZD/USD has formed a classic "V-shaped" recovery, slicing through the first major obstacle at 0.5821.

Currently, spot prices are knocking on the door of the 0.5918 resistance level. A daily close above this confluence would signal a significant trend shift, potentially opening the door for a move toward the 0.6100 handle.

However, the Daily RSI at 56.4 shows that while momentum is positive, the pair is far from overbought, suggesting that there is still "white space" for bulls to exploit if the breakout is confirmed.

NZD/USD Daily Chart, April 16, 2026