The Memorial Day session brought with it some great news

The Memorial Day session delivered a lot of positive news, creating a strong bullish outlook for the coming trading week.

The recent US-Iran draft agreement gave the broader market a major boost, and now institutional investors are expecting a formal deal to be reached during this final ceasefire extension.

A key outcome from these diplomatic talks is the clear expectation that the important Strait of Hormuz will reopen within 30 days. This breakthrough led to a sharp correction in energy markets, with WTI Crude Oil dropping by 7% during the holiday session.

The US Dollar also fell along with crude, as the war-related inflation premium and safe-haven demand quickly faded from the broader economic picture.