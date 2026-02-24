The 0.7100 Hurdle: Key factors driving AUD/USD's range-bound trade as CPI looms

This article is a follow up from the previous article on the Australian Dollar titled Aussie Dollar fatigue? Technical signs hint at an AUD/USD pullback

AUD/USD experienced a tug-of-war session on Tuesday as market participants navigated a complex landscape of hawkish domestic policy expectations and rising global trade uncertainty.

The AUD/USD pair hovered around the 0.7040 – 0.7070 region, struggling to find a clear directional break after failing to sustain its recent push toward the 0.7100 handle. This seems to be the trend at present and has persisted since February 12.

The Aussie did manage to recover some of Monday's losses despite a resilient US Dollar which received a boost from some hawkish Fedspeak.

Let us take a look at some of the factors affecting AUD/USD at present.