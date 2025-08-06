Tech shines and brings sentiment higher – Market wrap for the North American session - August 6

Log in to today's North American session recap for August 6, 2025.
Today marked another rebound for stocks after a more pessimistic session yesterday. The Magnificent 7 is pushing the Nasdaq towards a potential retest of its all-time highs, however there is still some road to cover to get there.
Apple, Amazon and Tesla are all up above 3% on the session and some more defensive names like Costco and Walmart help equities towards their daily strong session.
In terms of geopolitics, Trump has enacted 25% supplemental tariffs on India to put pressure on countries who import Russian Oil.
Daily Cross-Asset performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Cryptos and Nasdaq are both performing strongly in today's session while Oil is getting sold off harshly after the latest tariff headlines and a further negative surprise on the Oil Inventories.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, August 6 – Source: OANDA Labs
The Euro is shining strong in today's session as it is the usual benefactor from US Dollar selling flows.
Australian and NZ Dollars have retracted a bit off their highs after performing strongly in the morning session but still end up on a decent session.
Earnings Season: Who is releasing their numbers tomorrow
Earnings Calendar for August 7th – Source: Nasdaq.com
Tomorrow's earnings will focus on Eli Lily, Toyota and Mitsubishi.
A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
Tomorrow's main event is the Bank of England's rate decision at 7:00 A.M. ET where a cut is largely expected.
For the rest, the evening session will have a lot of data releasing for APAC currencies.
For the NA markets, focus on FED speakers' speeches and the Canadian Ivey PMI releasing at 10:00 A.M. ET.
Safe Trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.