NFP miss sends the USD tumbling — North American Mid-Week Market Update

After a relatively calm conclusion to July trading, Markets found some heightened volatility to start August on a high note.



A streak of positive US data (including PMIs, CPI and a nice July PPI), Markets did not take the miss in Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls lightly.



The US Dollar had been on a roll, going from 96.40 lows in the beginning of the past month to breaching the 100.00 psychological level.

The missed US Data changed things sharply, with the Dollar Index currently trading closer to the 98.00 level, almost a 2% correction from its 100.20 August 1st top.



US Indices had been hurt initially but are showing strong resilience in the beginning of this week.



Watch the Monday highs in indices, currently close to be tested:

if they break higher, Markets will account for a higher influence from Cuts and US exceptionalist policies

If they mark a double top here, Markets will start to show more concerns for a potential US and global slowdown

In the meantime, Canadian Equity markets have been performing strong from the most recent supporting policies from Mark Carney to help Canadian business withhold the tariffs.

Markets seem to disregard the US-Canada trade talks in limbo.