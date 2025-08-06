US oil rallies but shows indecision within established range

The range established after the Israel-Iran war has held strong between $65 lows and $70 highs, with prices trying to breakout of multiple occasions.



But as typical for any range, one may assume it holds until proven the contrary.



As mentioned in the introduction, the failed break higher is now met with bearish technical and fundamental catalysts, currently down 6.85% from its past week highs.



Daily RSI has stopped moving towards bearish territory but such indicators tend to not show much amid rangebound action.



Levels to keep on your charts:



Resistance Levels

Imminent Pivot Zone $67.30 to $68 – Confluence with 50 and 200 Day MAs

69.5–$70.5 Resistance Zone, range extremes

71.38 End-July highs

Support Levels