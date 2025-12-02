Tech and Cryptos return – North American session Market Wrap for December 2

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 2

Today marked another start to December trading, with Equities particularly relating to tech, and Cryptocurrencies leading Market performance and dragging sentiment to a more positive note.

These two were subject to considerable rejection since mid-October as flows turned to risk-on yet more defensive, lower beta assets. This notably helped the Dow Jones to reach new records during the global risk-deleveraging last month.

Now, Bitcoin rallied sharply back above $90,000 and Nasdaq is the best performer out of the three US Major Indexes – So, are things back like they were?

Not entirely – Some bellwether stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) are still lagging, Meta has corrected substantially and the overall sentiment around the Tech-Semiconductor sectors remains one of caution.

A bubble never pops when everyone expects it.

Elsewhere, US President Trump made hints of National Economic Council Secretary Kevin Hassett being his favorite candidate for the Fed Chair.

He will still be required to get voted in throughout the beginning of 2026 by the Senate.