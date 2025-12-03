Stocks love the ADP miss – North American session Market Wrap for December 3

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for December 3

The central theme of today’s session is once again, the only subject of concern for Markets (and for the right reasons): next week’s FOMC Meeting – 5 more sessions to go!

The 85%+ pricing for a 25 bps cut had been subject to volatility, but this morning’s ADP miss largely anchors it at elevated levels.

With ISM Services producing a beat (52.6 vs. 52.2 exp), but Prices Paid regressing, almost nothing stands in the way of a Fed cut, with tariff-led inflationary pressures remaining contained.

This helped cryptocurrencies to stay around the highs reached yesterday amid their ongoing rebound, but most importantly, allowed stock indexes to perform in yet another huge day. The session was particularly fruitful for Industrials and Small Caps, with the Dow up 1% at the session close and the Russell 2000 up 1.80%.