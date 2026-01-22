US GDP beats and Monday gaps fill – Dow Jones and US Stock Index Outlook

This morning brought a fresh wave of optimism to Wall Street.

First, traders received an update from the Trump Administration regarding Greenland.

The recent rhetoric had posed significant sentiment hurdles, triggering repricings after a positive start to 2026. The situation shifted yesterday afternoon when Trump posted that a framework for Greenland's strategic use by the US had been reached.

While details remain unclear, the tone is calmer, easing fears of a NATO collapse or armed invasion. However, Greenland will likely continue to assert its sovereignty, meaning tensions could flare if the deal does not align with local views.

Combined with the latest data, US sentiment is back at highs. Q3 GDP beat expectations (4.4% vs 4.3% expected), arriving alongside slight misses in PCE data. This combination supports a soft-landing scenario, the most favorable outcome for stocks.

The ongoing earnings season is also leaving a decent impression. The key Magnificent 7 reports still face the test of extreme expectations, but the path should become clearer ahead of the January 28 FOMC meeting.

Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, and ASML report after the close on FOMC day, while Apple and Visa follow on Thursday.