Stock market today: Dow Jones 30 (DJIA) edges higher to $46428, erasing Friday’s losses

Dimon, known for his rescue of failed investment bank Bear Stearns, warned of ‘cockroaches’ in the private credit sector, following the collapse of subprime automobile lender Tricolor and car part supplier First Brands.

While admittedly somewhat niche to broader Dow Jones commentary, the comments cast further shadows on US private credit, of which banks like JPMorgan are exposed.

In the case of Goldman Sachs, at #1 in terms of DJIA weighting, recent performance would go some way in explaining the somewhat hampered recovery of the Dow Jones compared to other US equity indexes.