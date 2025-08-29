For most of 2025 sterling was broadly stable against the G10 basket despite a marked weakening of the US dollar and a modest strengthening of the euro. The latest data and turbulence in monetary policy suggest the balance of risks for GBP has tilted to the downside, so earlier, more optimistic views on the currency may now lack sufficient support.

After an unexpectedly strong first quarter supported by above average exports to the United States, April and May weakened, which was offset by a strong June, leaving second quarter growth at 0.3 per cent quarter on quarter. In June the Bank of England signalled a more dovish stance, briefly lifting expectations for rate cuts. Higher inflation then cooled those assumptions.

In early August a 25 bp cut passed only on a second vote. In the first vote four members favoured no change, four supported a 25 bp cut and one argued for a 50 bp reduction. The economic picture is also harder to interpret because of quality issues in ONS data.