S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Six-Day Winning Streak Ends, Bullish Momentum Remains Intact

S&P 500 saw its six-day winning streak end amidst rising US yields and concerns over Trump's tax cut proposals and US debt.

The "Magnificent 7" stocks are currently underperforming but could potentially drive a larger S&P 500 recovery in the second half of 2025.

Technical analysis indicates bullish momentum for the S&P 500, although a recent pullback suggests potential for a bearish correction.

The S&P 500 struggled today as US yields rose and markets await a crucial vote in Washington DC over US President Trump's tax cut proposals.

Trump visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to urge Republican lawmakers to agree on a bill that would extend the 2017 tax cuts from his first term, among other measures.

Investors are concerned that this bill could increase the U.S. budget deficit faster than expected.

On Friday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the U.S. credit rating, adding to worries about the country's growing debt.