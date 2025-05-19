Crude Oil Recovers After Chinese Data, Goldman Upgrade

With demand concerns returning to the fore Goldman Sachs decision to increase its global oil demand forecast came at a perfect time and may have mitigated some selling pressure.

Goldman Sachs analysts have raised their forecast for global oil demand, predicting an increase of 600,000 barrels per day this year and 400,000 barrels per day in 2026.

Despite this, the bank kept its oil price predictions unchanged at $60 per barrel for Brent crude and $56 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for 2025. Currently, Brent crude is trading above $65 per barrel, and WTI is over $62.

Goldman Sachs raised its oil demand forecast, citing optimism about a potential trade war resolution and a US-Iran nuclear deal.

However, the Investment Bank warned that if the tariff war continues and harms the global economy, Brent crude prices could fall to $40 per barrel by late 2026. This would also require OPEC+ to fully restore the supply cuts made in 2022, according to the analysts.

So a slight ray of hope where demand is concerned but the prices discussed in the Goldman note raises affordability concerns particularly for US Oil producers. The $56 a barrel mark has been touted by some as a break-even point for US producers, with a drop below this price level likely to affect production and output. Interesting times for Oil markets and a potentially bumpy ride ahead.