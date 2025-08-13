Silver (XAG/USD) Technical: Medium-term up trend remains intact, start of new bullish impulsive leg

This is a follow-up analysis and update of our prior report, Chart of the day – Potential bullish acceleration for Silver (XAG/USD) published on 18 June 2025.

Silver (XAG/USD) has staged the expected rally of 7.1% from 18 June 2025 to hit the predefined resistance of US$39.08 (printed a 14-year high of US$39.53 on 23 July) before it staged a corrective decline of -8.39% to hit an intraday low of US$36.21 on 31 July 2025.