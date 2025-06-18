Asia mid-session: Geopolitical tensions fuel oil surge, hit stocks, while Silver outperforms Gold

Since its bullish breakout from a medium-term multi-month “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration on 5 June 2025, the price movements of Silver (XAG/USD) have accelerated and hit a 13-year high of US$37.12 on Tuesday, 18 June.

In addition, the 4-hour MACD trend indicator has continued to trend upwards steadily above its centreline since 17 June, which suggests that the short-term uptrend phase of Silver (XAG/USD) remains intact (see Fig 2).

Also, the ratio chart of Silver against Gold suggests a further outperformance of Silver over Gold at least in the short term. These observations suggest that the current minor to medium-term uptrend phases of Silver (XAG/USD) have been in place since the 7 April 2025 low of US$28.31 may still have further room to run.

Watch the US$35.90 short-term pivotal support with the next intermediate resistances coming in at US$37.77/38.30 and US$39.08.

On the other hand, failure to hold at US$35.90 support negates the bullish tone to see a minor corrective decline to expose the next intermediate support at US$34.76 (also the 20-day moving average).