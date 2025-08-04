Silver (XAG/USD): Silver holds firm above $37.00 on weak jobs data, rate cut bets and confirmed reciprocal tariffs

Having recently succumbed to short-term selling pressure from all-time highs made in late July, recent US jobs data has helped bolster precious metal pricing.

Missing expectations by some margin, coupled with some significant revisions to previous months, Friday’s nonfarm payroll represents not only a poor result, but poses a serious threat to previously held convictions that the US labor market is healthy.

This goes double for the Fed, who have used the perceived health of the US labor market as a reason to defer the lowering of rates.

Read more on Friday’s NFP report: Major NFP disappointment combined with sharp downward revisions

Meanwhile, POTUS Donald Trump claims the jobs numbers have been doctored for political gain, firing BLS official Erika McEntarfer. If nothing else, this raises questions on how future economic data will be recieved by markets alike.

At least one outcome has been a defiant increase in rate cut bets, with market ovewhelming predicting the Fed will cut in their upcoming decision, which is a undeniable positive for silver pricing.