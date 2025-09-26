Silver reaches April 2011 levels: Is a new all-time high next?

Up 56% since the onset of 2025, Silver is putting on a performance unseen in more than 15 years.

The metal has finally broken out of the monthly upward channel that began in February 2020 during the Covid-era peak of fear and volatility, adding further fuel to the ongoing fire.

With prices stretching back into April 2011 territory, the question is no longer whether buyers have what it need to reach preceding highs, but what—if anything—can slow it down from here.

A piece published shortly after the FOMC had emitted the idea that the follow-up press conference hadn't expressed enough dovishness for metals to keep rising higher, amid some form of slowdown in the rally.

But that couldn't have been more wrong: Despite a Dollar rally, both Silver and Gold pushed to new yearly highs – $3,791 for the Bullion and still pushing further but $45,52 for now in XAG.

What we’re witnessing now is nothing short of a vertical leap, as Silver attempts to close the long-standing gap with Gold in terms of relative strength.