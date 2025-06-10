Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD makes 13-year highs, $37 in sight

Boasting unexpectedly robust jobs data in May, most predict rates will remain unchanged in their upcoming June 18th meeting, which will likely further sour relations between President Trump and Jerome Powell, with Trump recently renewing demands for lower rates, this time by a whole percentage point.

With current US labor market data somewhat vindicating current Fed policy, eyes now turn to upcoming inflation data later this week:

Wednesday June 11th, US Consumer Price Index (CPI), 08:30 EDT

Thursday June 12th, US Produce Price Index (PPI), 08:30 EDT

Any suggestion that inflation is continuing to cool, especially in light of recent tariffs, will increase rate cut bets, paving the way for further silver upside.