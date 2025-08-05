Sentiment softens again after US Services PMI miss – Market wrap for the North American session - August 5

There will be a big focus in the upcoming sessions on APAC-Centric data, particularly with New Zealand. Expect their Employment numbers in this evening's session.



Also do not forget the European Retail Sales numbers releasing overnight at 5:00 A.M. ET.



The North American Session will have all the attention on FED Speakers as players await a different stance after the Friday data.

FED's Collins and Cook (both voters) are speaking at a Panel on the US and global Economy at 14:00 ET followed by FED's Daly (non-voter) speaking at Anchorage at 16:00.



Safe Trades!