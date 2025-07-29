Log in to today's North American session recap for July 29, 2025.





Market flows have been chaotic in the past two weeks of trading, from a renewed selloff in the USD to its ongoing recovery (the DXY still showed a small resistance towards the beginning of the afternoon).

This move in the Greenback has largely influenced FX markets, and it is starting to trickle down to risk assets, with some profit-taking in Equities and Cryptocurrencies—watch for the formation of some intermediate tops.

The apprehension is comprehensible: The FOMC July Rate Decision is happening tomorrow and Equity Markets are entering a phase of key earnings for Microsoft and Meta after today's close, followed by Apple, Amazon, and Mastercard the day after.

The ongoing Earnings season is robust; nevertheless, there is still profit-taking at the highs.



It's key to mention that Markets are also getting ready for the Bank of Canada (9:30 A.M. ET and later in the evening Bank of Japan rate decisions (Between 19:00 to 20:00).



A bigger theme that seems to be drawing is a sell-the-fact trade relating to the fast-forwarded uptrend in Stocks after the Liberation Day troughs — Are markets regaining anxiety about the actual impact of tariffs despite Trade Deals being reached?

Watch the US Dollar for the upcoming weeks. July is concluding with what resembles a shake-up to the financial flows of the first half.