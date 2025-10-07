Risk-off session: What's going on in markets?

Translating each and every move in markets into concrete headlines or themes can be chaotic.

Sometimes, the Market moves in anticipation of news before reversing course as the news land.

Sometimes, Markets overcome negative headlines in a brighter future outlook.

And sometimes, the Market just throws the towel for no particular reasons.

Today's session seems to be the case.

There is always a possibility of things happening behind the scenes and the public learning the true cause of a move later, but for now that does not seem to be the case.

(FYI, US President Trump is speaking with Mark Carney live here)

Uncertainty from a more prolonged US Government shutdown could be starting to influence flows, as consequences could start to hit the economy more seriously as things get dragged for longer.

US Equities opened higher like they usually do since June, but they consequently got met with sharp selling flows which translated into some steep US treasury buying.

These are Risk-Off flows – Positions are closing and volumes are starting to rise as the mid-session bell rings but there seems to be some kind of continuation going on.

Nonetheless, with Gold also reverting from its huge rally, it isn't the typical Risk-off Market.

Let's look at a few Market reactions: