RBNZ Preview: Why a 50bps Cut is on the Table

Heading into the meeting it's clear that a cut will materialize but the split at this stage on whether to cut by 25 or 50 bps remains fairly even.

A case to support a 50 bps cut?

Those who are itching for a 50 bps rate cut will point to the severe macroeconomic setback recorded in the second quarter of the year. The June quarter GDP outcome registered a contraction of −0.9% QoQ, a figure that was 0.6 percentage points weaker than the RBNZ had forecast.

While expectations for the September quarter GDP suggest modest positive growth, possibly exceeding the RBNZ's August MPS forecast of 0.3% QoQ, this increase is deemed insufficient to counteract the magnitude of the Q2 error.

The idea is that a 50 bps cut would boost the confidence and activity ahead of the important Christmas and Summer trading period.

A case for a 25 bps cut?

The case for a more conventional 25 bps cut rests in the fact that Q3 data on inflation and employment will not be released ahead of this meeting. In simple terminology, the RBNZ would be ‘cutting in the dark’ as some have called it.

The Weak Q2 Data is Driving the Uncertainty