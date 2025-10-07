EUR/USD Slides on French Political Turmoil and USD Rebound, Lagarde/Fed Speakers Up Next

The US Dollar has surprised many by its resilience over the past two weeks. What could be the driving force of the Greenback stubbornness at the moment? Let us take a look.

One of the reasons benefitting the US Dollar may be down to the one-week interest rate which is rather expensive. The current rate rests near 4.15%. With a lack of high impact US data, market participants appear to be staying away from the loading up on US Dollar short positions.

Market participants may have also changed their outlook due to an IMF report last week. The prevailing theory of late was that Central Banks were the sellers of US Dollars in April and May, however the IMF data showed the dollar’s share in bank reserves remained about 57% in the second quarter of 2025. That suggests something else could be at work and maybe it was the private sector dumping US Dollar during Q2.

The US Government shutdown has not had the impact many market participants had hoped it would. I think many expected the US Dollar to slide if the shutdown drags on.

The latest predictions show that people are slightly less worried that this shutdown will become the longest ever (which would be more than 35 days); the chance of that happening is now down to 22%.

Nevertheless, markets are scheduled to hear from several officials from the Federal Reserve today, including Bostic, Bowman, and Miran, all speaking between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM Central European Time (CET).

However, I don't expect their comments to significantly change the market's strong belief that the Fed will cut interest rates two more times before the end of the year.

As things stand, markets are still pricing in around 44.5 bps of rate cuts through December 2025.