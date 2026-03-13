Retreating but Not Defeated: AUD/USD bulls find hope in technical support and hawkish RBA

Inflationary pressures are intensifying in Australia, where the Melbourne Institute survey recently reported that March Consumer Inflation Expectations climbed to 5.2%, the highest level since July 2023.

This uptick from February's 5% reading underscores the growing challenge for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which had already taken a proactive stance in early February by raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

As the ongoing energy crisis continues to drive costs higher, market speculation is mounting that the RBA and other global central banks will be forced to maintain an aggressive interest rate hiking cycle to contain burgeoning prices.

According to the latest LSEG data, markets are pricing in around a 78% probability of a 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming March 17, 2026 meeting.