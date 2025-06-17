OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Retail Sales miss, US Indices Slip from Highs as Risk Sentiment Weakens Ahead of Open

Index-Indices_City_Centre_Business
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

17 June 2025 at 13:08 UTC

Global indices have opened the week with a resilient performance, recovering most of last week's late-session tumble.

Over the past few years, several risk-off events have briefly triggered market panic, only for prices to swiftly return to their prior trends and sentiment to rebound rapidly, with panic often contained to one or two sessions.

Yesterday's session suggested a similar pattern, but today's pre-open sentiment appears somewhat unsettled. Global equity indices have traded in the red mostly on the session, with Euro Stoxx and the DAX down about -0.80%.

The US Retail Sales report just released with -0.9% vs -0.7% expected, a sour headline number though the previous months base is strong with US Consumers having front-ran their purchases to avoid tariffs.

The Control Group stat was however stronger than expected, mitigating the miss (+0.4% vs +0.3%), one of the best indicators within the Data.

With the biggest data of the day already out, traders may still expect an agitated session

Read More: Middle East Tensions Dominate, BOJ Rate Hold and DAX Clings to Support

As the G7 meeting is underway in Kananaskis, Alberta, where world leaders are discussing the current state of affairs, significant new updates specifically on the Israel-Iran conflict from the summit have been sparse.

Notably, President Trump has reportedly departed the meeting early to return to Washington, presumably to address the escalating developments in the Middle East.

In the energy sector, Oil prices are consolidating, trading approximately $3 to $5 below their recent highs in the $71-$73 range, while still gaining over 2.30% on the session. Markets will likely interpret rising oil prices as directly correlated to increasing anxiety surrounding the conflict; it is, therefore, crucial to closely monitor these correlations.

Let's take a look at short timeframe charts ahead of US Equity Markets open.

Intra-Day Charts for Nasdaq, S&P and the Dow

Both the Nasdaq and S&P have yesterday recovered to their Thursday pre-sell off highs though it seems that buyers have taken their feet off the pedal, as we approach tomorrow's FOMC meeting and more war headlines are expected.


The Dow has been struggling more than its peers to hold the positive sentiment. My hunch tells me this is the one to look for pursued anxiety and Nasdaq for a return of positive sentiment.

Watch for any particular divergence between the indices and if one starts to lead the others in a fall or another meteoric rise.

Nasdaq 100 15m Chart

Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 8.48.48 AM
Nasdaq 15m Chart, 17 June, 2025 – Source: TradingView

S&P 500 15m Chart

Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 8.53.40 AM
S&P 500 15m Chart, 17 June, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Dow Jones 15m Chart

Screenshot 2025-06-17 at 9.02.22 AM
Dow Jones 15m Chart, 17 June, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.