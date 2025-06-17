Retail Sales miss, US Indices Slip from Highs as Risk Sentiment Weakens Ahead of Open

Global indices have opened the week with a resilient performance, recovering most of last week's late-session tumble.

Over the past few years, several risk-off events have briefly triggered market panic, only for prices to swiftly return to their prior trends and sentiment to rebound rapidly, with panic often contained to one or two sessions.

Yesterday's session suggested a similar pattern, but today's pre-open sentiment appears somewhat unsettled. Global equity indices have traded in the red mostly on the session, with Euro Stoxx and the DAX down about -0.80%.

The US Retail Sales report just released with -0.9% vs -0.7% expected, a sour headline number though the previous months base is strong with US Consumers having front-ran their purchases to avoid tariffs.

The Control Group stat was however stronger than expected, mitigating the miss (+0.4% vs +0.3%), one of the best indicators within the Data.

With the biggest data of the day already out, traders may still expect an agitated session