Markets Today: Middle East Tensions Dominate, BoJ Rate Hold and DAX Clings to Support

Market participants remain in limbo as tensions in the Middle East show no signs of slowing down. US President Trump urged Iranians to leave Tehran, claiming their government had refused a deal to limit nuclear weapons development.

This comes after G7 countries yesterday called for easing the worst conflict between the regional rivals, stating that Iran causes instability and must never have nuclear weapons, while supporting Israel's right to self-defense.

This is sure to leave market participants in a state of confusion but judging by yesterday's price action, markets have remained resilient thus far.