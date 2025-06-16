Asia mid-session: Oil extends gains, Asian equities recovered, and Gold retreated

Last Friday’s loss of -1.80% inflicted on the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index (a proxy of the Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to see a partial recovery in today’s Asian session as it rallied by 0.7% at the time of writing.

Interestingly, two key technical elements suggest that the minor corrective decline of -3.1% from the 11 Jun 2025 high to the 16 Jun 2025 current intraday low may have ended, and a potential bullish reversal process is likely to have emerged (see Fig 2).

Firstly, the price actions have rebounded just a whisker away from its rising 20-day moving average. Secondly, the hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence condition at its oversold region, which suggests a potential slowdown in downside momentum.

Watch the 23,600/23,440 short-term pivotal support, and a clearance above 24,200 near-term resistance sees the next intermediate resistance coming in at 24,490 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break below 23,440 invalidates the bullish tone to see an extension of the minor corrective decline to expose the next intermediate supports at 23,060 and 22,700 (also the 50-day moving average.