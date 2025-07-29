Profit taking continues to weigh on cryptocurrencies

After the beginning of last week's big push in Altcoins, cryptocurrencies are seeing some kind of retraction from their recent highs.
Bitcoin and Ethereum, however, are still consolidating around their relative peaks, underscoring the resilience of the market’s bellwethers.
Profit-taking has rippled across smaller tokens, with mid‑cap altcoins sliding 5–10 % as traders lock in gains after their consequent past week rallies.
Bitcoin is whipsawing in a tight $115,000–$120,000 band, while Ethereum hovers just below the $3,800 mark, digesting its latest red-hot rally.
Meanwhile, heavyweights like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have given back their gains a bit more sharply, pressured by rotation into stablecoins and some sell-the-news on the US deals ahead of key economic events.
Despite the pullback, liquidity remains robust, and open interest across futures markets holds near record levels. The challenge is now to see if sentiment from the broader market news influences the demand for Cryptocurrencies more positively or negatively.
In the meantime, let’s look at technicals for the three most popular cryptos : ETH, BTC and SOL.
This article is a follow-up on the Cryptocurrency article released Friday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana 4H Charts
Bitcoin 4H Chart
Bitcoin 4H Chart, July 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin is still consolidating in a triangle formation but its 4H 50-Period MA has just passed above the price action and is now becoming resistance.
The weekly open wasn't as strong compared to the Ethereum, showing that despite consolidating at its highs, Bitcoin is trading on a less intense relative strength to the Ether than it was in the beginning of 2025.
RSI momentum is also turning slightly bearish on short-timeframes, but do not forget that the Bitcoin is trading very near its all-time highs.
Track the reactions between $110,000 to $115,000 – A weekly close below that region would be giving more hand to the bears.
Keep ETH/BTC in check to get a better view of the appetite for altcoins
Support Levels:
- $115,000 Pivot Zone (+/- $600)
- Previous ATH Support $110,000 to $112,000
- $100,000 Major Support
Resistance Levels:
- 4H MA 50 at $118,269
- $120,000 Resistance (+/- $300)
- Current ATH Resistance $121,000 to $123,000
- Potential Resistance between $126,500 to $128,200 (Fib Extensions)
Ethereum 4H Chart
ETH 4H Chart, July 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Ethereum's price action is currently consolidating in a triangle formation after hitting some new intermediate highs at $3,944.
The action is still slightly tilted upwards, and staying above the Immediate Pivot Zone which would be more bullish than bearish.
However, a general look at the market would be needed to confirm this hypothesis: Altcoins are currently getting sold off – Markets are linked, so any rally in the Ether here should pull upwards sentiment.
Look at the 4H 50-period MA which just caught up to the price action for immediate relative strength indications.
Keep in check any breakout to the upside or downside from here to get a more general view from the market.
Support Levels:
- Immediate Pivot Between $3,700 to $3,750
- 4H MA 50 $3,700
- $3,500 Support Zone
Resistance Levels:
- $3,880 to $3,940 Resistance Zone
- $3,944 Intermediate highs
- $4,090 December 2024 highs
- $4,870 All-time highs
Solana 4H Chart
SOL 4H Chart, July 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The selloff ongoing in Solana represents well the rest of the altcoins – Very strong run but an also strong reversal, Bulls will have to be careful of how they play it to maintain the bullish structure.
The 4H RSI is now in bear territory but isn't sloping downwards, usually a sign of lack of seller strength and a sign of consolidation.
Watch the $175 Intermediate lows from the end of last week to spot imminent momentum – Staying above holds the intermediate bullish outlook, while passing below will give some hands to the Bears.
Support Levels:
- $175 intermediate lows
- $150 previous pivot turned support
- Support 2 $140 to $145
Resistance Levels:
- $200 to $205
- $185 Momentum Pivot and 4H MA 50
- Resistance 2: 225 to 232
- Resistance 3: 255 to 265
- All-time Highs: $295
