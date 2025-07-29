Profit taking continues to weigh on cryptocurrencies

After the beginning of last week's big push in Altcoins, cryptocurrencies are seeing some kind of retraction from their recent highs.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, however, are still consolidating around their relative peaks, underscoring the resilience of the market’s bellwethers.

Profit-taking has rippled across smaller tokens, with mid‑cap altcoins sliding 5–10 % as traders lock in gains after their consequent past week rallies.

Bitcoin is whipsawing in a tight $115,000–$120,000 band, while Ethereum hovers just below the $3,800 mark, digesting its latest red-hot rally.

Meanwhile, heavyweights like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have given back their gains a bit more sharply, pressured by rotation into stablecoins and some sell-the-news on the US deals ahead of key economic events.

Despite the pullback, liquidity remains robust, and open interest across futures markets holds near record levels. The challenge is now to see if sentiment from the broader market news influences the demand for Cryptocurrencies more positively or negatively.

In the meantime, let’s look at technicals for the three most popular cryptos : ETH, BTC and SOL.