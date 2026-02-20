Poland: easing inflation trends reinforce expectations for a march rate cut

The latest macroeconomic releases from Poland have further strengthened the case for a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the March meeting of the Monetary Policy Council. Recent remarks from National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapiński and several MPC members, including Gabriela Masłowska, Przemysław Litwiniuk, Ludwik Kotecki and Henryk Wnorowski, had already suggested growing confidence that inflation pressures are receding. The January data now provide tangible evidence supporting that view.

Industrial output fell short of expectations and posted a notable decline. The construction sector stood out negatively, contracting by 12.8 percent year on year. Although unusually low temperatures were cited as a partial explanation, weakness was widespread, with 21 out of 34 monitored sectors reporting declines. More broadly, the region has been experiencing a downward trend in the level of industrial production, not merely a moderation in growth rates, following the temporary post pandemic rebound. The latest figures do little to challenge that pattern.