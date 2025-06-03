OPEC+ Oil Production and Brent Crude: Key Factors Driving Price Fluctuations

Looking at all that we discussed above, one would think Oil prices should be under pressure. Sure, the OPEC+ production numbers may be a let down and partially supported prices, but with a worsening global outlook and PMI data from both China and the US one would assume Oil prices may be under pressure.

On Monday an Iranian Diplomat stated that Iran was poised to reject a US proposal to end the nuclear dispute which has kept severe sanctions in place on Iranian Oil exports and the country as a whole. This has raised the risk premium on Oil prices as markets had been pricing in a potential deal between the two countries which could have led to an increase in Iranian supply.

Another factor that could be aiding Oil prices of late could be the weaker US Dollar which has faced consistent selling pressure as concerns mount about the US deficit and slowdown in growth.

However, right now it is almost impossible to pinpoint one exact reason for the rally in Oil prices or whether it will continue.