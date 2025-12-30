Oil Prices Edger Higher on Geopolitics and Supply Concerns, Bulls Remain Cautious.

Moscow accused Ukraine of trying to attack President Putin's residence, which has raised fears that oil supplies might be disrupted. Ukraine denied the claim, calling it false and an attempt to sabotage peace negotiations.

However, US President Donald Trump expressed anger about the alleged attack after speaking with Putin. Although Trump still says a peace deal is possible, these rising tensions have led market participants to believe that an agreement will be very hard to reach, which could drive oil prices higher.

The question as has been the case for the last few months is, by how much?