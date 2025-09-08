Nikkei 225 Technical: Bullish trend remains intact despite Japan’s PM resignation

The price actions of the Japan 225 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) have staged the expected bullish reversal after the test on the 41,760 key short-term pivotal support on 2 September 2025 (printed an intraday low of 41,688) and rallied by 3.6% to hit 43,203 on last Friday. 5 September.

In today’s Asia session, it gapped up and added 1.7% to print a current intraday high of 43,850, just a whisker away from the recent all-time high of 43,942 printed on 18 August, on the backdrop of the resignation of Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba on Sunday.