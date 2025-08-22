Nikkei 225 Technical: A potential bullish reversal looms after a 4% decline as market breadth improves with earnings upgrade

This is a follow-up analysis and update of our prior report, Nikkei 225 Update: Bullish impulsive sequence intact, new resistance levels to watch after new all-time high, published on 12 August 2025.

The Japan 225 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) rallied as expected and hit the first resistance level of 43,560 as mentioned in our previous report. It printed a fresh intraday record high of 43,943 on Monday, 18 August.