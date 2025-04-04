NFP Preview April 2025: NFP forecast, dollar & dow jones analysis (DJIA)

Markets are no doubt still reeling and coming to terms with President Trump's liberation day tariff announcements. The US Dollar and equity markets have both faced significant selloffs with the Magnificent 7 Index now down over -30% from its all time high seen on December 18th.

The S&P 500 is down -7.5% year-to-date with large cap tech beyond bear market territory.

The impact of the tariff announcements also saw the Nasdaq 100 record its largest single-day point loss in HISTORY. The index lost a total of -1060 points and came just 1.5% away from triggering the first circuit breaker since March 2020.

Given the impact tariffs are having on markets and what we have seen in the lead up to the announcement, how important will the NFP and jobs data be?

This is where it gets intriguing to say the least. There is a school of thought that given recent developments the role of the Federal Reserve will be crucial moving forward. The uncertainties created by tariffs and potential slowdown of growth may be offset by Federal Reserve policy and rate cuts.

Another sign of this comes from the behavior of bond markets and the US dollar in the face of the recent selloff. Behavior suggests that markets are hoping the Federal Reserve will step in to provide relief by accelerating rate cuts to help absorb the shock.

After the jobs data today we have a speech by Fed Chair Powell which could prove crucial. If he speaks with more urgency, stock markets might stabilize. If not, more selling is likely. Either way, it seems rate cuts will happen sooner, leading to lower yields, higher bond prices, and a weaker dollar.

With that in mind, the NFP release today takes on a new dimension altogether.