NATO deal concluded and Earnings season begins – Market wrap for the North American session - July 14

Today's flows have been a bit erratic, between a slow start in Forex that turned into another US Dollar rally, Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin hitting new highs before retracting decently and Commodities taking a hit.



About the latter, it seems that some geopolitics are into play with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin concluding another round of talks after the US President announced the conclusion of a major NATO deal promising new rounds of weapons for Ukraine to defend itself. The G20 meeting is also ongoing in Johannesburg, SA.

There has been some increased tensions in the Kursk Region around the headlines and Oil has been tanking since, closing the session down above 2%. WTI came shy of the $70 mark but just fell below the $67 mark in volatile selling momentum.



Natural Gas on the other hand has risen up above 3% after gapping up on its weekly Futures Open.



VIX Futures have went up despite a relatively Green session for Equities as the Earnings season officially commences tomorrow – major US Banks start the dance.



The UK FTSE 100 has by the way just made new All-time highs, coming just shy of the 9,000 mark (8,999.2 intra-day highs – broke the key level on its CFD).



Metals have also retracted in today's session in tandem, with all most traded Futures falling between 0.36% (Gold) and 3.50% (Platinum and Palladium).



The Winner of the session in terms of Commodities is Orange Juice, victim of yet another squeeze, with Markets seemingly concerned by US 50% Tariffs announcements over Brazil, a major exporter.