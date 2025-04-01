Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Bearish move materialised; how low can it go?

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report, “Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Corrective rebound before new potential down move” dated 21 March 2025.

Since our last analysis report, the price actions of the Nasdaq 100 CFD index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures) have managed to stage a rebound of 3% before it stalled right at the 20,340/790 key medium-term pivotal resistance and 200-day moving as expected (printed an intraday high of 20,363 on 26 Mar).

Thereafter, it plummeted by 8.2% to print an intraday low of 18,818 on Monday, 31 March, and ended the 1stquarter of 2025 with a loss of 8.6%, its first quarterly loss since July 2023.