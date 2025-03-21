Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Corrective rebound before new potential down move

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report, “Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bulls got spooked by stagflation fears” dated 24 February 2025.

Since our last publication, the Nasdaq 100's price action has tumbled as expected. It shed by 13.8% from its current intraday all-time high of 22,223 on 19 February to hit an intraday low of 19,153 on 13 March.

The four-week down movement of the Nasdaq 100 has transformed into a medium-term bearish trend as it has breached and traded below its key 200-day moving average since 6 March.

The current bout of weakness has been attributed to looming economic growth sluggishness, heightened imported inflationary pressures from the current US White House’s erratic and aggressive trade tariffs policy coupled with competition from Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) equities related theme play.