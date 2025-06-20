Markets weekly outlook - US PCE, GDP , Canadian CPI and many speeches from heads of Central Banks

Geopolitical tensions remain high as Iran continues launching ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes from Israel on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.

While headlines are still arriving by the minute, the market’s sensitivity has declined somewhat this week, with the conflict increasingly priced in.

Equity indices corrected earlier but rebounded midweek—now selling off again as traders close positions ahead of the weekend, pricing in renewed geopolitical risk.

What has stirred markets more recently is the possibility of U.S. intervention in the conflict. President Trump has indicated a decision may come within the next two weeks, adding a layer of uncertainty.

For position traders, it’s worth noting the elevated risk of price gaps when markets reopen on Sunday evening.

U.S. crude oil is trading higher on the week but has pulled back after a failed breakout attempt near key resistance, closing the week around $75.